Monday, December 4, 2023 – A group of notorious thugs believed to be behind a spate of robberies in Nairobi went live on TikTok and bragged about their criminal activities.

They shamelessly flaunted stolen phones and other items which they claimed were on sale.

The ruthless thugs further said that they would be attending Christina Shusho’s hyped event on New Year’s Eve to rob the attendants.

“Come with expensive phones to Shusho’s event. We don’t want to steal cheap phones,” the hardcore criminals from Nairobi’s Eastlands area said.

An undercover cop who goes by the moniker Saigonpunisher James on social media has revealed that he reached out to the thugs after the video went viral.

They threatened him and bragged that they don’t fear detectives.

“ I engaged them but they told me “ sisi apana tambua DCI. Jilete Umoja,” the undercover cop posted.

Watch the trending videos of the thugs bragging about their criminal activities.

