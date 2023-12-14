Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Most employees will not celebrate this Christmas after most employers indicated that they may sack them beginning next year, thanks to President William Ruto.

CEOs have warned of tough times ahead, warning that mass layoffs and minimal hirings will be the order of the day in 2024.

In a survey conducted by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) covering 1,000 Chief Executive Officers in various sectors of the economy, it was noted that layoffs and minimal hirings would be occasioned by the current business environment highly affected by taxation policies.

According to the survey results, 352 CEOs out of the 1,000 projected that they will begin sending their employees home from January to April 2024.

On the other hand, only 66 CEOs indicated that they had plans to hire new people for their companies.

The remaining 582 expect to retain their current workforce as is, a move that is detrimental to jobless Kenyans hunting for opportunities.

New taxes, such as the Housing Levy and the 16 per cent VAT on fuel, which were included in the Finance Act 2023, have increased the cost of doing business as companies spend more in the payment of taxes.

Apart from taxation, the CEOs also expressed that the sales of products have also reduced in recent months, hence hampering the growth of the institutions, which contributes to the creation of job opportunities.

The depreciation of the shilling and high inflation rate were also highlighted as factors that could affect the workforce come 2024.

Additionally, as a means of adapting to the tough business environment, companies are expected to diversify their businesses to look for more markets among Kenyans.

The CEOs also indicated that they will be seeking to digitize their operations and services, limiting the need for human services.

