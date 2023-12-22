Friday, December 22, 2023 – A Norwegian cruise ship reportedly suffered a power outage after a wave shattered windows on the bridge while it sailed in the North Sea, causing the crew to lose its ability to navigate.

Danish authorities and the MS Maud’s owner reported the mishap on Thursday, December 21,

The 266 passengers and 131 crew members were safe, and authorities aimed to begin towing the vessel to a Danish port around 10:30 p.m. local time.

A spokesperson from the Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, which is responsible for coordinating search and rescue operations, confirmed the news.

The ship, which belongs to cruise company HX, a unit of Norway’s Hurtigruten Group, was sailing from Floroe in Norway to Tilbury in the UK.

‘Earlier this afternoon, December 21, MS Maud reported a temporary loss of power after encountering a rogue wave,’ Hurtigruten said in an emailed statement.

‘At this time, the ship has confirmed that no serious passenger or crew injuries have been sustained as a result of the incident and the condition of the ship remains stable,’ it said.

The ship was sailing roughly 200 kilometres off Denmark’s west coast and roughly 330 kilometres off Britain’s east coast.

Strong winds blasted windows on the bridge of the vessel, allowing water to enter that resulted in a power failure on the bridge, authorities said.

The ship is currently being steered manually from the engine room but cannot navigate.

Civil rescue vessels had arrived to help the ship navigate until the ship could be towed to port.

‘The situation is under control,’ the spokesperson said.

The area was hit by a storm late on Thursday with hurricane-force gusts blowing from the northwest, and they are forecasted to continue on Friday, the Danish Meteorological Institute said.

According to its website, the MS Maud formerly known as the MS Midnatsol got its name from a polar vessel from 100 years ago.