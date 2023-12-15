Friday, December 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has stated that nobody will stop his Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) program for Kenyans, warning the courts against being held hostage by cartels.

Speaking in Baringo County during the Annual Kimalel Goat Auction, President Ruto said deep-rooted cartels have been looting the Ministry of Health and engaging in fraud.

Ruto insists that the fund will be implemented at all costs, accusing what he terms as ‘cartels’ of sponsoring cases in court against the program.

“Mambo ni matatu…we are not going to accept blackmail…those sponsoring cases against UHC are beneficiaries in the NHIF,” Ruto said.

He further said his administration will not blink in its journey to bring equity in the provision of health services.

“Hao wakora ndio walikuwa cartels kwa Ministry of Health na NHIF…tutawasimamisha…hatutakubali matapeli katika wizara ya afya,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST