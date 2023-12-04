Monday, December 4, 2023 – Kenyans will no longer do things in secret. This is after the government of President William Ruto announced plans to roll out software to spy on their phones.

The government, through the Communication Authority (CA), announced its plan to go ahead with the installation of a tracking system for mobile phones.

CA received a nod from the Supreme Court on April 2023 to go ahead with the plan to install a Device Management System (DMS) that can monitor the activities of mobile phone subscribers, but it delayed the rollout.

While addressing the Senate ICT Committee on Friday, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, however, assured legislators that the State would not infringe on the privacy of Kenyans through the DMS system.

He noted that the software would only be used to curb the spread of counterfeit mobile devices as well as the increasing theft of smartphones.

According to the CS, the spying of mobile phones by the State was necessitated by the influx of counterfeit substandard and non-type approved devices in the country.

However, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah reiterated that DMS was inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution as it was a threat to the subscribers’ right to Privacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST