Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that the Nairobi Expressway exit at the Central Business District (CBD) will be completed by mid-January 2024.

In a statement released by the CS after inspecting the construction works on Wednesday, it was noted that the toll station would help in the reduction of traffic snarl-up along major roads near the CBD.

According to the CS, the CBD exit, which is being constructed at the Green Park Terminus, will have five toll lanes.

On the other hand, he detailed that new lanes would be constructed at the Museum Hill toll station for better traffic management.

The Museum toll station has experienced traffic snarl-ups owing to the high number of motorists accessing the Expressway from the toll station.

“I inspected the ongoing work on a new Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark that will have five toll lanes. There are also plans to add two more lanes, from the current three, at the Museum Hill Exit,” read the statement in part.

“The Expressway has reduced travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi from two hours to 20 minutes at no cost to taxpayers.”

Murkomen noted that the modifications were necessary given the high demand that had been witnessed in the use of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects.

According to Murkomen, over 26 million vehicles have used the 27-kilometer road since its launch in 2022.

Consequently, he detailed that the government would replicate the Nairobi Expressway model in the undertaking of major road projects.

“Besides the many socioeconomic benefits, it has brought for our country, the Nairobi Expressway is also facilitating the transfer of technology to Kenya.

“Its smart traffic monitoring system, with a 360-degree view of the whole road, has enhanced security and emergency response. It will provide a good benchmark for the Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) that we have been piloting and is now ready to be rolled out.” Murkomen stated.

