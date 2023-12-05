Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Anxiety has gripped public servants who have been enjoying the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) comprehensive cover as President William Ruto’s government rolls out a new scheme.

At least 73 public institutions, among them civil servants, that have been enjoying comprehensive medical cover offered by NHIF have now been left hanging in the balance following the enactment of the new social health scheme.

Also affected are millions of retired public officers and civil servants who have been relying on the scheme as almost all private medical insurance schemes do not offer them insurance due to the age limit.

Fears have also emerged that some powerful individuals within the government could be preparing the ground for some private insurance firms to replace the comprehensive cover that has hitherto been offered by NHIF.

President William Ruto’s Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) Act 2023 has removed the provision for enhanced covers that civil servants, public officers, and employees of various government agencies have been enjoying over the years.

The exclusion of the comprehensive cover from SHIF has ignited furore from civil servants, universities, doctors, and retired public officers who have been enjoying the package.

Ruto has also scrapped EduAfya, a medical scheme that has benefited millions of secondary school students, in his SHIF plan.

