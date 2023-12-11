Monday, December 11, 2023 – There was drama during the burial of a 24-year-old slain thug after his gang members took over the ceremony and buried him like a stray dog.

They barred the pastor from presiding over the burial ceremony at the graveyard and chose to bury him.

In the video, the members of the notorious Gaza gang that is behind a spate of armed robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area are seen hurriedly burying their colleague as mourners watch from a distance.

One of the members is heard shouting Gaza slogans.

“Fully Gaza,” he says as they bury their colleague.

The pastor pleads with the gang members to allow the slain thug’s parents to plant flowers at the graveyard.

“Nataka tupatiane heshima ya wazazi wakuje wapande maua,” the pastor is heard pleading with the gang.

Word has it that the Gaza gang prefers to bury their gang members.

No one is allowed at the graveyard, including the pastor.

Watch the video of the dramatic burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.