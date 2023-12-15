Friday, December 15, 2023 – There was drama at Club 1824 in Lang’ata after a heavily intoxicated motorist ran over a reveller and killed him on the spot.

The motorist was driving from the club’s parking lot when he ran over a reveller and tried to escape.

He was rounded up by angry members of the public and almost lynched.

Videos from the scene of the tragic incident show the killer motorist being forcefully removed from his vehicle before being beaten up.

Apart from killing one reveller, he caused a lot of damage in the club.

He destroyed equipment at the Nyama Choma section as he tried to escape.

Police were called to quell the situation before things got ugly.

The killer motorist was arrested and his car towed to the police station.

The deceased reveller’s body was taken to the mortuary as investigations continue.

See videos of the tragic night incident.

