Friday, December 01, 2023 – Nick Cannon’s baby mama, Bre Tiesi suffered a miscarriage two years ago after being rear-ended in her car in Burbank, California.

The news was revealed in court documents obtained by The Blast for a lawsuit the Selling Sunset star filed against the female driver who hit her.

In the paperwork, the reality TV star claims that she had the ‘loss of an unborn child’ in her list of the ‘serious injuries and damages’ she sustained in the crash.

It is not known if Nick was the father of the unborn child, or if Nick and Bre were even seeing each other at the time of the crash.

The 32-year-old is suing for her ‘physical injuries’ and ‘costs of past and future medical treatment.’

The accident took place on July 30, 2021, on Burbank Boulevard near Warner Bros Studios.

The driver who hit her acknowledged in the court documents that Bre had suffered an ‘alleged miscarriage’ due to the accident.

Tiesi also reportedly accused the defendant of operating ‘their vehicle negligently and carelessly’ rather than ‘in a safe and reasonable manner.’

Bre seemed to get pregnant quickly after the miscarriage.

She lost the baby after the July 2021 accident, then six months later announced she was pregnant, and by June 2022 had welcomed her son Legend with Cannon.

Despite not currently being in a romantic relationship, Bre and Nick still are friends and co-parent their son amicably.

Cannon has a total of 12 children with six different women.