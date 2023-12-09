Friday, December 08, 2023 – NFL star, Travis Kelce is reportedly planning a surprise party for his woman Taylor Swift’s birthday next week and may also use the opportunity to propose to the singer.

Swift will clock 34 on Wednesday, December 13.

According to a report in Life and Style, the Chiefs star is pulling out all of the stops for her birthday next week.

The publication quotes an insider as saying: ‘They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test.

‘Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives. It’s been effortless.

As for her birthday celebrations, the insider was quoted as saying: ‘Travis has something special planned.

He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends.

‘There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!’

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship after the singer attended his game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.