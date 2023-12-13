Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Embattled Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has provided intricate details into the exaggerations of salaries by President William Ruto’s government to loot from the public coffers.

In the Budget Implementation Review Report, it was also highlighted that the exaggerations were witnessed in the first three months (July to September) of President William Ruto’s Ksh3 trillion budget implementation.

Before releasing the report, Nyakang’o, who was recently arrested and charged with attempted forgery and operating a Sacco without a licence, had only exposed exaggerations to her salary and now claims that the mismanagement of funds cuts across various offices.

On the other hand, the allowances of various stated officers were also paid beyond the set amounts stipulated by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

However, the specific officers whose salaries were exaggerated were not highlighted.

“When budget rationalisation is necessary, it should be based on the previously approved Program-Based Budget and the desired outputs and outcomes that the government wants to reduce, eliminate, or delay for future financial periods. The known expenditures should be budgeted as per the actual figures without exaggeration,” read the report in part.

Nonetheless, Nyakang’o alleged that the Treasury needed to be accurate during the budgeting process to provide a realistic view of the amount the government was spending to pay workers.

“The Controller of Budget recommends prioritising budget cuts for non-essential expenditures, inefficient programmes and projects with a low socio-economic impact.

“Specifically, reducing allocations to non-critical infrastructure projects, streamlining administrative costs, and optimising subsidies through targeted interventions can help minimise deficit financing and promote fiscal sustainability.

“The National Treasury should ensure the budget is as realistic as possible. In the meantime, appropriate reallocations should be made through a supplementary budget to avoid over and under-budgeting,” Nyakang’o recommended.

The Kenyan DAILY POST