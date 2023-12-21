Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Meet Barber Queen, a well-endowed kinyozi lady who is driving Nairobi men crazy.
She runs a barbershop in Nairobi CBD where she grooms men and offers massage services.
She shaves her clients while dressed to kill in figure-hugging dresses and even dances seductively for them.
Netizens believe that she offers sex services too.
An X user shared videos of her busy at work and wrote, “New form of prostitutiin currently gaining popularity in Nairobi,”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
