Friday, December 8, 2023 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has come to explain why President William Ruto is pushing for the entrenchment of the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) in the constitution.

Speaking on Thursday, Nyoro said the CAS positions will help the Kenya Kwanza administration deliver effectively.

According to the UDA MP, Ruto believes that CASs should define government priorities and promote the implementation of crucial government programs.

He argued that certain CSs and their Principal Secretaries are overburdened with obligations such as replying to parliament, responding to Kenyans’ concerns, and expressing the government agenda.

“From where I sit, I have always held consistently that the President was right in terms of having assistants to our cabinet secretaries. Having CASs was basically to do some of the work CSs do,” Nyoro stated.

Concerning salaries, Nyoro maintained that the Kenya Kenya administration was able to cover their benefits easily without burdening taxpayers.

Nyoro’s remarks come after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah proposed amendments to the National Government Coordination Act, 2013 to reinstate the CAS positions by amending four acts.

