Monday, December 18, 2023 – 22-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards has reacted to a social media user’s claim of him telling her to get an abortion.

Paige Jordae who has more than a million followers, shared a recent text conversation that she claimed lays out Edwards’ wish to terminate her pregnancy.

The woman also shared a screenshot of a $100,000 wire transfer appearing to be from the former No. 1-overall pick after providing proof of the procedure.

Edwards seemingly owned up to it all on Monday, December 18. He said in a statement;

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man.

“All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them.

“I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”