Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has been ranked the worst-performing CS in President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

This comes despite Ruto awarding him the highest civilian honor during the Jamhuri Day Celebration yesterday.

According to a report released by TIFA, Chirchir, who has been struggling to contain outrage over hiked fuel prices and power outages, scored 19 percent, with his Gender counterpart, Aisha Jumwa, scoring 23 percent.

National Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u was ranked the third worst-performing at 24 percent, tying with his Water and Lands Ministries counterparts, Zachariah Njeru and Alice Wahome.

Labour CS Florence Bore (25 percent), Trade’s Rebecca Miano (27 percent), Public Service’s Moses Kuria (27 percent), EAC’s Peninah Malonza (27 percent, and Cooperatives Development’s Simon Chelugui (31 percent) rounded the top 10.

According to TIFA, the ratings were based on the public’s awareness of the individual CSs and trust that they will deliver their mandate and effectively communicate the operations of their ministries.

Kenyans were also concerned with the CS’s commitment to addressing issues facing them, actively straightening operations in their ministries, as well as honesty in revealing crises bedeviling their dockets.

On the other hand, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki emerged as the best performing in the Cabinet with a 65 percent approval rating, followed by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi (62 percent), Education’s Ezekiel Machogu (58 percent), Transport’s Kipchumba Murkomen (57 percent) and Health’s Susan Nakhumincha (57 percent).

