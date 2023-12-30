Saturday, December 30, 2023 – The police have confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Kaiboi village, Kapsimatwo sub-location in Tinderet, Nandi County, for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old younger brother to death following a conflict.

The two brothers engaged in a fight at around 5 am, during which the elder brother picked up a knife and stabbed his younger sibling, causing excessive bleeding.

The injured brother was rushed to Nandi Hills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police confirmed that the suspect identified as Kiprono has surrendered himself to the authorities and been put in custody.

The statement read;

“At Kaiboi village, two brothers fought around 5 am. 27-year-old Rodgers Kiprono stabbed his younger brother Silas Kiptanui, 22.

“The suspect, Rodgers Kiprono, has surrendered himself to the police and he is now being held in custody at Songhor police station.”