Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Unscrupulous traders who deal with mitumba clothes in the Gikomba market have devised a new way of swindling buyers by printing fake designer logos on imported second-hand clothes and passing them as ‘first camera clothes’.

They have logos from the world’s top brands such as Nike, Adidas, Gucci, Zara, and Prada (just to mention a few), which they print on different clothes and then sell them to unsuspecting buyers as first-camera clothes.

Most people prefer mtumba clothes with designer logos because they think they are original.

Below is a video showing how unscrupulous traders print fake designer logos on second-hand clothes and then sell them to unsuspecting buyers, who think the clothes are original.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.