Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A 33-year-old man who allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend with screwdrivers and a wrench at her shop after she denied him food has pleaded guilty to assault.

Brian Mandara was charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code for allegedly injuring Lilian Nekesa on December 17, 2023.

Mandara went to the complainant’s shop at around 10 am, in Lungalunga slums in Nairobi’s Makadara sub-county where he found her in the company of her friend. He sent the friend to tell the complainant that he was hungry.

Nekesa told her that if he bought food, she would cook for him. However, Mr Mandara told her that he had no money and needed food immediately.

The suspect entered the shop and allegedly started assaulting the complainant, injuring her on the head and back with screwdrivers and a wrench.

Ms Nekesa’s friend intervened and saved her. The defendant then left for a nearby pub while the complainant went to hospital.

She later lodged a complaint at the Lungalunga police station, and the suspect and investigations were conducted before the suspect was arrested.

Mandara admitted the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts and told her that he would settle the matter out of court with the complainant.

Nekesa, her boyfriend, a health officer who filled in her P3 form, and the officer who investigated the case were listed as witnesses in the case, but they will not testify if the case is withdrawn or the accused is convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Mandara has been remanded in custody until December 22, 2023, when the prosecution will present facts and evidence before the suspect is convicted and sentenced if Nekesa does not appear in court to withdraw the charges.

Section 251 of the Penal Code states that a person found guilty of the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm shall be imprisoned for five years.