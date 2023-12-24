Sunday, December 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has said his presidency fulfilled a Kalenjin community prophesy.

Addressing a huge gathering at his Sugoi home on Friday, the head of state claimed he was part of the crop of leaders that would develop Kenya or lead it to its doom.

The head of state’s sentiments were about a famous Kalenjin prophecy of the Kaplelach age set, whose leadership was predicted to be monumental.

According to the prophecy, their leadership would be of two extremes, leading to a make-or-break for the country.

Ruto expressed confidence in his leadership, pointing out he would lead the country to prosperity.

“As you all know, our age set Kaplelach was predicted to take over leadership. And for them, it will be a make-or-break moment. I am a proud Kaplelach, and I promise you that I will lead you to success,” Ruto said.

Kaplelach became the second last age set as they took 20 years from 1976 to 1996.

