Monday, December 18, 2023– Kisii County governor, Simba Arati has claimed that his life is in danger.

Speaking at Nyabisia Primary in Bobasi, Masige East over the weekend during an initiation ceremony sponsored by the area Ward Rep Jacob Bagaka, Arati stated those who are unhappy with his leadership have plotted to finish him, after unsuccessfully trying to have him impeached.

“There is a big politician, and you already know him, who sits somewhere to plot such a dirty game. He will not succeed,” Arati was positive.

However, Arati said that the politician’s attempt to have him impeached failed because many MCAs vowed to stand with him and now they are opting to have him killed.

“This plot to have me poisoned snowballed from a hatched plan to impeach me and now that they have failed, they now want to poison me,” he said.

He further noted that he was being targeted because he had sealed all loopholes of corruption in the county.

At the same time, he also revealed that he had lost at least three of his key supporters, who were killed by a gang that is being funded by the same politician.

“Why do you butcher youth with young families to fend for? If you’re targeting me am here, just come but not young people being depended on by young children just accept me as the governor now,” Arati stated.

