Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Entertainer, DJ Cuppy, has given a review of her romantic life this year.
Cuppy in a tweet she shared, revealed that her heart was the most played this year.
She added that one does not need to check Spotify to know this.
She tweeted;
“Meanwhile, you don’t have to check Spotify, my heart was the most played this year.”
