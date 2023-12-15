Friday, December 15, 2023 – Uganda, under the leadership of Yoweri Museveni, has sentenced 41 Kenyans to 20 years in prison for allegedly being involved in the killing of three geologists and two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers back in April.

However, the East African country issued an ultimatum for the release of 41 Kenyans imprisoned in the country, noting that it would only release the convicts after they identified the main suspects who perpetrated the crime.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi presented these reports while appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee on Thursday.

He noted that the Foreign Affairs Ministry was working with its Ugandan counterparts to resolve the conflict, pointing out that President William Ruto is aware of the issue.

The Committee, led by Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai, questioned the alignment of the Ministry’s actions with the best interests of Kenyans.

Mudavadi explained that a mutual legal assistance framework exists between Uganda and Kenya under the East African Community Treaty.

This facilitates the return of suspects to the jurisdiction where the alleged crime occurred. The MPs, however, wondered whether the framework extends to the exchange of prisoners.

“In Uganda, authorities frequently detain pastoralists and fishermen on trespassing charges, often imposing fines before releasing them,” Mbai stated.

The lawmakers urged Mudavadi to work with Attorney General Justin Muturi to assist in repatriating the affected Kenyans.

This comes amid a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda over the oil saga where Museveni accused Kenya’s middlemen of inflating oil prices in Uganda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST