Monday, December 11, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has agreed with a netizen who had suggested that Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) be allowed to manage Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) given its strategic importance to the country.

John Njenga Karugia told Murkomen that allowing KDF to manage the energy supply at JKIA will safeguard the reputation of President William Ruto’s government.

“Bwana CS, just let the military, KDF, run the energy supply department of JKIA since it is the heart of Kenya’s air transport. KDF will kill two birds with one stone: guard JKIA and guard the reputation of their Commander in Chief, President Ruto. Also, use every roof at JKIA for solar,” Njenga said.

The Transport CS reacted positively to the suggestion, hinting at considering it.

“Suggestion well received,” Murkomen responded.

