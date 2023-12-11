Monday, December 11, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged the National Police Service to investigate the blackout at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), even though new generators had been purchased.

Murkomen noted that the police would help address the situation which he alleged could be a cover-up or sabotage to his ministry.

According to the CS, generators powering terminals 1A and 1E failed to start immediately despite undergoing proper testing.

“In the wake of tonight’s incident, I led a team composed of PS Transport, Kenya Airports Authority Board Chairman, and Managing Director among other KAA officials to assess the situation at the airport.

“As you may be aware, there have been problems with JKIA which we have been addressing progressively. Considering the frequency of the power disruption, and taking into account the fact that JKIA is a facility of strategic national importance, we are making a formal request to the National Police Service to investigate possible acts of sabotage and coverup,” Murkomen stated.

However, he instructed the board to carry on with the reforms at the international airport.

“In the meantime, the cleanup of the mess at JKIA continues.

“The KAA Board is under strict instructions to carry on with the reform agenda and the management to implement, as directed, the report of the technical committee which I recently constituted,” Murkomen insisted.

