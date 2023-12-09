Saturday, December 9, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has filed a lawsuit against Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei for alleging that he is hiding a Sh 15 billion bribe from China in Dubai.

Through his lawyers, Murkomen demanded the Senator to accept the accusation and proceed to tender a public apology within a week, failure to which the CS would continue to take legal action against him.

“The said offensive words tend to lower the reputation of our client in the estimation of the ordinary, just and right-thinking members of the society,” stated the letter.

“In view of the above, our instructions are that we demand, which we hereby do, that within seven (7) days from the date of this letter, you do the following: Accept liability for defamation to give way to negotiations and tender an unqualified apology in writing to our client through the same channels through which you published the offending words.”

The latter added: “Take further notice that if you fail to comply with the terms of this demand within the time specified above, we have firm and unequivocal instructions to institute court proceedings against you without any further reference to you. This will be at your peril as to costs and other incidentals attendant to such court action.”

In the aforementioned accusations, Cherargei made the statements while addressing the Senate following Murkomen’s summons to provide clarification on the state of roads and other infrastructure in the country.

Cherargei, who has clashed severally with the Cabinet Secretary, claimed that out of the mentioned bribe, Murkomen had purportedly received more than half of the sum, totaling over Ksh. 7.6 billion as an initial deposit.

“He has visited China severally and you heard on the floor of the House defending Chinese Contractors. Where will the hustler contractors who voted for us go, if you are giving them contexts? Because he received a bribe and I am daring him to come clean on the allegation of receiving a hundred million US Dollars from China Wu Yi when he visited in the month of between June and October,” the MP said.

The lawmaker went on to claim that the said lumpsum had been stashed in Dubai, adding that he could even provide the evidence.

