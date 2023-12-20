Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has criticised Kenyans who attacked him on Sunday after he said Rwanda is an autocratic country under the leadership of President Paul Kagame.

Murkomen’s statement sparked a social media storm, with city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi lecturing Murkomen for ignoring diplomatic etiquette and sharing such sentiments over Rwanda, a nation that shares firm relations with Kenya.

“CS Murkomen can’t attack a sovereign friendly state without provocation and disparage President Paul Kagame just like that. This is embarrassing,” wrote Ahmednasir on X.

“CSs must be taken through a crash course, teaching them the responsibilities that come with their new constitutional offices! Very soon, Kenya will be a pariah state in the hood!”

However, Murkomen in a rejoinder clarified that he endorses the leadership style in Rwanda which he says has aided them in advancing development in their country.

“My friend Ahmednasir I have expressed my admiration for Rwanda’s style of leadership which has made it possible for them to build good infrastructure including a new airport and enforce discipline & order on their roads.

“It’s not just Rwanda, countries like UAE, Morocco, Saudi Arabia among others have a style of leadership that has delivered great success to their people because their leaders have the power to make firm decisions,” said Murkomen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST