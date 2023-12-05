Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has responded to a netizen who said he will own a Sh 4 billion private jet by 2027.

Murkomen’s response followed a photo of a plane shared by Khalif Kairo, the owner of Kai and Karo Limited, advertising his plane shipping venture Jetman Global.

“Ksh4 Billion for this G550,” Kairo wrote on his X platform.

“By 2027, Murkomen atakua nae (by 2027, Murkomen will have this one),” a social media user responded to Kairo.

“Amen!” Murkomen responded to the claims.

“You don’t have to apologize, my enemies are always in a state of confusion. Thank you, Lord,” Murkomen further stated

Recently, Murkomen responded to claims of owning pricey watches and shoes. During a graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University, the CS stated that he was surprised by the mixed reactions his watch and shoe collections elicited online.

He revealed that his love for watches dates back to his childhood and family background.

Murkomen recounted receiving his first watch as a gift from his father while he was still in primary school. However, he worked hard to earn the watch and his father’s praise.

What Murkomen refused to tell Kenyans is that he is buying those watches because of millions of shillings he has been receiving in the form of bribes from rogue contractors who are given tenders to construct ‘biscuit roads’.

