Friday, December 1, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday ordered an immediate crackdown on public service vehicles (PSV).

In a statement, Murkomen directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to collaborate with the National Police Service to get rid of unroadworthy vehicles.

Murkomen added that the directive was aimed at nabbing private vehicles converted into PSVs.

“This directive is aimed at addressing growing cases where private vehicles are illegally converted into PSVs without adhering to the mandatory regulations and compliance measures governing public transport,” Murkomen stated.

Murkomen issued the directive during the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) National Delegates Conference at KICC, Nairobi.

The crackdown is expected to tame cases of accidents, especially during the festive season.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has banned traffic officers from carrying firearms while on duty.

Mirriam Muli, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, announced in a notice sent to all regional police chiefs nationwide on Thursday.

Muli said the decision is due to increased traffic officers mishandling their firearms while on active duty.

