Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has made another diplomatic blunder that may further damage the bilateral relations between Kenya and Rwanda.

This is after Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen made controversial remarks touching on the governance of Rwanda.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Murkomen inadvertently referred to Rwandan President Paul Kagame as a dictator who has made things move in Rwanda through autocracy.

Murkomen noted that Rwanda was an autocracy, adding that Kenyans should restrain from comparing the political scenes in the two countries.

“There whatever the President says is the law. For every decision you make in this country you must go through a proposal then Parliament then public participation.”

“You cannot compare the political situation in Rwanda and the size of the country with our country and our democracy,” Murkomen stated.

Nonetheless, Murkomen clarified that he actually admires Rwanda’s style of leadership, which has made it possible for them to build good infrastructure, including a new airport.

He further noted that Kenya’s style of leadership is too bureaucratic, which takes the country longer to make simple life-changing decisions.

The Kenya DAILY POST