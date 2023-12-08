Friday, December 8, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has come out guns blazing over allegations that he received a whopping Sh15 billion bribe from China.

Murkomen threatened to sue Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei for claiming that he was given a Ksh15 billion incentive by a Chinese investor.

In a demand letter sent to the Senator through his lawyers, Murkomen maintained that the allegations were false and defamatory.

Consequently, the Senator was warned that he would be sued should he fail to issue an apology to the CS within seven days.

Cherargei was also asked to prove his claims and accept liability for defamation.

“The said words, in their natural and ordinary meaning, meant and were understood by ordinary, just and right-thinking members of society to mean that our client has committed the crime of receiving a bribe from China Wu Yi and is corrupt.

“The above words are in fact false and the same were published by you maliciously since you had no scintilla of evidence to believe in their truth either at the time you uttered them, or at all,” read the demand letter in part.

Cherargei, at a press conference on November 24, alleged that Murkomen was given a USD100 million bribe while on tour in China.

According to Cherargei, the bribe was issued between June and October this year and was meant to influence the award of tenders at the Transport Ministry.

The Senator had also claimed that part of the billions were used to finance the lifestyle of the CS.

Murkomen and Cherargei have shared a frosty relationship in recent months and even clashed at a funeral in Nandi in October over tendering done for road projects in the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST