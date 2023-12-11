Monday, December 11, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s hopes of succeeding President William Ruto have been complicated.

This is after former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men presented themselves as possible candidates to face Ruto in the 2027 presidential contest.

Speaking during an engagement meeting in Lamu on Saturday, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Vice Chairman David Murathe told Raila and Kalonzo in no uncertain terms not to sit pretty because they could just take their positions in 2027.

Murathe warned Raila and Musyoka to come up with a clear plan of how they will dethrone Ruto in 2027.

According to the Jubilee Vice Chair, he would run for the presidency himself if Raila and Kalonzo didn’t have a concrete plan on how to remove Ruto from power.

“Let them declare it, even Kioni here and myself have what it takes to run for the top seat,” charged Murathe.

The warning comes against the backdrop of intense lobbying between Raila and Kalonzo’s camps of who will fly the Azimio flag as its presidential candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST