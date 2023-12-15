Friday, December 15, 2023 – A North Carolina mum used a popular tracking app to catch her son having sex with his high school teacher in her car, according to reports.

The unidentified mum had installed Life 360 on her son’s device and grew suspicious after she was alerted to his absence from rugby practice.

Instead, the app showed that he was near a local park.

The mother drove to the location in Mecklenburg and found him in the act with 26-year-old South Mecklenburg High School teacher Gabriela Cartaya-Neufeld, according to WSOC.

After taking several pictures of the educator’s vehicle and license plate, the shocked mother called the police to the scene and Cartaya-Neufeld was taken into custody.

The parent, police said, had heard rumours of her son’s illicit relationship previously and was already on high alert before she caught them red-handed.

Cartaya-Neufeld, a science teacher, got intimate with the teen in her car, inside his mother’s home and at her own residence, prosecutors said.

Rumours of the illicit union had also been flying around the school for months prior to the arrest, prompting administrators to question both the teen and his teacher, the district attorney said at Cartaya-Neufeld’s arraignment.

The educator was hit with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student by a teacher.

She was initially taken to the Mecklenburg County jail late last month but has since made bail.