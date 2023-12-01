Friday, December 01, 2023 – A mother has disclosed that her son in nursery school sat for 24 exams in one week.

She explained that the boy is just 2, yet he and his classmates had to be tested in 24 different subjects during the first term examination.

She said her son had to “prepare and study” for the exams but “there is no guarantee he will pass” because even adults will struggle to know all the things he was tested on.

Other parents commented, saying their kids faced the same thing. They complained that schools are doing too much and the many assignments and tests are unnecessary.