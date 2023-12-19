Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed how President William Ruto spent two nights on the plane while on his trip to France.

Appearing in an interview on Citizen TV, Murkomen said he travelled to Europe with the President and he witnessed him sleeping on the plane for two days.

“Some people have questioned President William Ruto’s travels. Recently, we went to France and Berlin, and we went for 3 days. Of the 3 days, we slept 2 nights inside the plane. It’s only been one night we slept in Europe,” Murkomen argued.

The CS further emphasized that during business-oriented trips, the head of state is consistently occupied and that they barely have the opportunity to observe their surroundings.

“Every time we go with him, it is business. I have never had to even look at which building is next door; it is always rushing from one business to the next,” he claimed.

