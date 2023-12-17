Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders to prioritize solving the problems affecting Kenyans rather than engaging in constant lamentations and blame games.

In what can be seen as an indirect salvo to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Mudavadi urged state officers to stop blaming the former administration for the current problems affecting Kenyans.

Mudavadi called on his colleagues to appreciate there being problems in the crucial sectors of the economy and work toward offering solutions at the expense of constant whining.

“Our position now as government is to acknowledge that we have a challenge, not to lament anymore. but to acknowledge that we have a challenge and then we work our way out of that challenge going forward,” he said.

Gachagua is among a cabal of politicians who have been blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta for all problems affecting Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST