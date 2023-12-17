Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Comic actor, John Okafor a.k.a Mr. Ibu who had one of his leg amputated weeks ago, has also undergone another surgery.

Sources say that he has undergone another surgery, cutting off part of the same leg that was initially amputated last month. His health is said to have degenerated to the point that he hardly talks again.

There are also fears over the deteriorating health of another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, who has been hospitalized at Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, for over two months.

Giving an update on the health of the ailing actors in a telephone chat, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN, Dr. Emeka Rollas said;

“We are resigning to fate concerning the two actors. As I speak with you, Mr Ibu hardly talks again and he has undergone another leg amputation.

“You will shed tears if you see Amaechi Muonagor now, his legs are completely paralyzed. I’m calling on all fans and well wishers of the actor to join hands with other philanthropic Nigerians to support him in this dire time.”

He revealed that he has approved the sum of 250,000 to be sent to the ailing actor’s account from the AGN Trust Fund, which, according to him, may not be enough, following Muonagor’s records with the Guild HMO and Insurance policy.