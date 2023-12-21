Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Business was almost brought to a standstill in Kisii town after police swung into action to pursue thugs who raided Shivling Supermarket- a popular supermarket in the town.

The armed thugs raided the busy supermarket demanding money and held the staff hostage after locking themselves inside.

A contingent of heavily armed cops was deployed to pursue the robbers after an alarm was raised by the management.

A video shared online shows the cops on the supermarket’s rooftop armed with guns pursuing the robbers.

However, the thugs managed to escape.

It is not clear whether they stole money during the mid-morning robbery incident.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.