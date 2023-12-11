Monday, December 11, 2023 – A mother has been charged with manslaughter about a house fire in south London that killed four young children.

Two sets of twin brothers – Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four – were killed after a fire broke out at an address in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on 16 December 2021.

Their mum, Deveca Rose, 29, has now been charged with four counts of manslaughter and child abandonment.

She will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 11.

Emergency services had been called to the terraced house at around 7pm, but despite the best efforts of rescuers, the four children were pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

In a statement given to Mail Online, their father, Dalton Hoath, said: “Myself and my family are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

“They were bright, caring, lovable boys, but most of all sons, brothers, grandsons, great-grandsons, nephews and cousins.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services who did so much to try and save our boys, and also the local community who have come together at this difficult time.”

In a post on Facebook in 2021, their paternal grandfather, Jason Hoath, wrote: “I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that took place in Sutton last night leading to four children losing their life’s were my amazing smart and beautiful grandsons.

“Taken too soon they will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

“Boys I love you forever. Grandad xxx”.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues, supported by partner agencies including the Crown Prosecution Service and London Fire Brigade.

“It is imperative that no material or comments are published or shared online that could prejudice future court proceedings.”