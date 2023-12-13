Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of being involved in his omission from the list of honorees for the national awards during the 60th Jamhuri Day Celebrations yesterday.

In a cryptic message, the CS revealed that he was still in the running for the honours.

He shared a Gazette Notice containing the names of the honourees alongside another photo showing that the approval for the awardees is done by the Office of the Deputy President.

“We shall be there no matter what,” he summed up his post.

His Cabinet colleagues who were honoured include Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, her EAC counterpart Malonza Peninah, ICT CS Owalo Eliud Okech, Lands CS Njeru Zachariah Mwangi, Energy CS Davis Chirchir and Trade CS Rebecca Miano.

Gachagua’s office is tasked with constituting the National and County Governments Honours Advisory Committee.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, another nominee who was in the running for the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) award, also complained, albeit sarcastically, when he noticed that his name was missing from the final list.

“I respect Ruto’s decision denying me the national honors I had been nominated for,” Sifuna lamented.

“I always suspected the disdain was mutual. I thank Parliament for the nomination though. And to all those who made it to the list, congratulations!”

Several leaders within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party among them Gladys Wanga, Opiyo Wandayi, and Stewart Madzayo received different categories of national honours among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST