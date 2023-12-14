Thursday, 14 December 2023 – Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a’s second-born daughter, Grace Neema Wanjiku Maina, is set to tie the knot on December 23, 2023.

Grace, a lawyer by profession, will exchange vows with Shem Mugo, an accountant based in Nairobi, at Neno Evangelism Centre Church.

Ng’ang’a said that only monetary gifts will be accepted during his daughter’s wedding.

According to the controversial pastor, his daughter specifically requested monetary gifts, emphasizing that not all gifts received during weddings are well-intentioned.

He even called them “uchawi gifts” that he didn’t want near him or his kin.

“Not all people wish you well during your wedding; some people bring funny gifts like tissue papers and sanitary towels. My daughter requested people who want to gift her to do it in terms of money,” he said.

Ng’ang’a has been vocal about marriage and advising people to get married.

In one of his past sermons, he compared single people who live alone to mad people.

“Wale hamjaoa muoe haraka. Acheni ujinga wenu hiyo. Mnaenda kukaa kwa nyumba peke yenu kama wazimu. (Those who are not yet married get married and stop the nonsense of living alone like mad people)” the 70-year-old preacher said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.