Friday, December 22,2023 – President William Ruto is slowly returning the country to the old days of late dictator Daniel arap Moi if revelations made by renowned human rights crusader and lawyer, Wahome Thuku, are anything to go by.

Wahome, in a social media post on Thursday, claimed that, like the late dictator Moi, Ruto was gifted Sh 6 million by Kenya Commercial Bank during last week’s Kimalel goat auction in Baringo County.

During Moi’s days, Banks and state agencies were required to bribe the President with money during holidays and this led to the collapse of state agencies and banks during the dictatorial 24-year rule.

According to Wahome, Ruto is a true reincarnation of Moi and wondered why a huge bank like KCB could try to bribe the President with Sh 6 million.

This is what lawyer Wahome Thuku wrote on his X platform

“SO my bank KCB handed Ksh6 million to William Ruto as “support” for Kimwarer Goat Auction.

Just like my friend James Wachai, I am trying to understand how the bank would benefit even from a PR perspective.

Sure, the govt is a major shareholder in KCB, so what would the deal be? More government transactions through KCB? More goat farmers to bank with KCB? What would be the end game in such “support”? And exactly how is the Ksh6million spent,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST