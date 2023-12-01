Thursday, November 30, 2023 – MMA star, Conor McGregor and his longtime partner, Dee Devlin, have welcomed their fourth child together.

Sharing the news on social media, the excited father wrote “Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero ”

The McGregor family are yet to reveal the new youngin’s name, but that’ll come in due time. Conor and Dee share three other kids together; Conor Jr. (6), Croia (4) and Rian (2). McGregor announced the addition to the family back in June and even then, he was super stoked about being a father of four.