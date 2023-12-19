Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – The winner of the Miss France beauty pageant has hit out at critics who called her “androgynous” looks and short hair “woke” by saying she is “not just a haircut”.

The Miss France 2024 pageant ended in bizarre controversy after the contest chose a winner with short hair for the first time in its 103-year history, sparking mixed reactions online.

Eve Gilles, 20, from Nord-Pas-de-Calais in northern France was crowned in front of 7.5 million TV viewers Saturday night while rocking Pixie cut, and she declared that it was a positive result for “diversity” in the competition.

Viewers criticized her victory and complaints flooded social media, many slamming the judging panel as “woke.”

One user wrote: “Making people believe that the most beautiful woman in France looks like a man is woke.”

Another said: “Miss France is no longer a beauty contest but a woke contest which is based on inclusiveness.”

However, many people quickly came to her defence, calling the woke accusations “ridiculous.”

One user wrote: “The subject this morning is really to be outraged that Miss France 2024 has short hair…? And that would be woke…? Are you serious people? Louise Brooks, Coco Chanel, Colette, Mistinguett… does that mean anything to you or are you completely uneducated?.”

“Maybe the new #MissFrance isn’t gorgeous in your eyes, but seeing wokeism in her because she has short hair…. It’s just ridiculous,” another user said.

Speaking to French outlet TF1, she said: “I am human, inevitably criticism affects and hurts me. My body is the way it is. Whether I like it or not, that’s how I am. If people don’t like it, they don’t like me and that’s it

“You can’t please everyone and that’s normal. You have to accept yourself and ignore all the criticism even if it’s difficult.”

“We’re used to seeing beautiful Misses with long hair, but I chose an androgynous look with short hair,” she said. “No one should dictate who you are… every woman is different, we’re all unique.”

Miss France’s score was split 50/50 between the public and a judge panel of seven women, putting her in only third place in the public vote.