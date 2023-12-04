Monday, December 4, 2023 – A man escaped death by a whisker after a trailer fell on his Prado and destroyed it completely.
According to a TikTok user who witnessed the accident, the driver came out of his ill-fated vehicle unscratched.
He was filmed kneeling to pray after escaping the accident.
His Prado was written off, following the huge impact.
Watch the videos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>