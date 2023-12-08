Friday, December 8, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the presidential candidate he will support during the 2027 presidential election.

Miguna announced his choice after Kenyans mocked him for supporting President William Ruto’s presidential bid during last year’s general election.

Miguna in his response stated that he would still vote for William Ruto since former Prime Minister Raila Odinga stood by former president Uhuru Kenyatta during his kidnapping, illegal confinement, and torture until he was forced to flee Kenya.

“Some Kenyans keep harassing me for having voted for William Ruto. Did they expect me to vote for Raila Odinga, who conspired with Uhuru Kenyatta to abduct me from my home, destroy my home, illegally detain, torture, sedate, and force me out of my motherland? I don’t regret it. I’d do it again,” he stated.

He added: “Why would I have voted for the person who supported these violations and urged Uhuru to block me from returning to Kenya?”

Miguna Miguna, however, noted that he would continue condemning the purported atrocities committed by Ruto’s government.

