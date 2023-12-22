Friday, December 22, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has dismissed claims that he supported William Ruto’s election as president in last year’s poll to secure his return to Kenya.

In a social media post on Friday, Miguna said the idea that he supported Ruto in exchange for returning to his motherland is a “sick joke” and must be rejected.

“I never lost my rights of citizenship.”

“My return was not a gift.”

“I am exercising my rights without fear,” he said on X.

A local daily had said the ‘marriage’ between Ruto and Muguna had collapsed following the lawyer’s recent criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I’m married to one woman,” Miguna stated.

Miguna returned to Kenya on October 20, 2022, after being in exile for over four years in Canada.

