Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has voiced his protest over the conspicuous silence of top security officials regarding the murder of Meru political activist and blogger Daniel Muthiani alias ‘Sniper.’

Miguna, using his X handle, condemned the barbaric act and questioned the absence of statements from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Inspector General (IG).

“Kenya is a violent society that has been run over by the culture of impunity,” Miguna said.

“On this Christmas Day, Kenyans demand to hear from the DCI and Japheth Koome about the barbaric murder of Sniper,” he added.

This comes barely a day after the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya condemned the abduction, torture, and murder of the blogger.

Sniper disappeared on December 2, before his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

An autopsy done on his body by the Government pathologist Johansen Oduor at the Marimanti Level 4 Hospital Mortuary on Friday showed he was strangled on the neck.

Oduor said Sniper had marks on his neck and he exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

He also had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head which suggested that he was strangled before being thrown into a river.

