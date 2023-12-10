Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Ethan Crumbley, the teenager who killed four students during a shooting rampage at a Michigan high school has been handed a life imprisonment sentence.

17-year-old Crumbley killed 4 of his classmates and wounded 7 other people when he opened fire at Oxford High School, in the Detriot suburb of Oxford Township, Michigan, on November 30, 2021

In court, it was noted that he said, I’ve been “a really bad person”, adding that he’s been trying to do better in life. He also said, “I have done terrible things that no one should ever do.”

Victim Kylie Ossege, who was shot by Crumbley during the rampage, broke down in tears on Friday, December 8, 2023, while detailing the horrific incident, which included the feeling of warm blood soaking into the carpet.

The shooter was handed the sentence after pleading guilty to 4 counts of first-degree murder, a count of terrorism causing death, and 19 other charges related to the deadly massacre last year.

Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James, were also taken into custody and have been charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each student who was killed. Their trial will begin next month.

Prosecutors said Jennifer and James knew about their son’s mental health issues but still bought him the gun he used in the attack.

A teacher at Oxford High claimed to see Crumbley looking up information online about ammunition, but when it was brought to Jennifer’s attention, prosecutors said she didn’t appear to be alarmed. The following day, Crumbley opened fire at his school.