Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Actor Michael B. Jordan is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department over a car crash which played out on camera.

Security sources told TMZ that they are looking for ways to prove that Michael was behind the wheel of the racing Ferrari and once that is established, they’ll likely reach out to the actor to get his statement on how things unfolded.

That would be the second attempt to ask the “Creed” star what caused his blue Ferrari to lurch into a parked Kia a couple weeks ago, as he didn’t elaborate for LAPD officers who responded to the scene.

If cops find criminal culpability upon wrapping their investigation, they’ll forward the case to prosecutors for possible charges.

This will be no joyride if things escalate for Michael who appeared to be racing a red Ferrari down busy Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood when his vehicle smashed into the Kia, leaving both cars mangled.

LAPD found no signs Michael was impaired by drugs or alcohol, but he might not be in the clear just yet.